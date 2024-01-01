SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person is dead following an early morning crash on Interstate 81 Monday.

A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) said the crash took place southbound on I-81 at mile marker 64.2. A vehicle driven by Jacob Ramey, 21, was traveling south when it ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected and left the right side of the roadway, the report said.

The vehicle then entered a wooded area and overturned, ejecting the driver, according to the report. The THP said Ramey was pronounced deceased at the scene and a 21-year-old female passenger was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Neither were wearing a seat belt, according to the report.