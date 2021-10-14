THP: 1 dead, another injured following crash on I-81

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash on Interstate 81 in Greene County involving two vehicles on Wednesday left one person dead and another injured, according to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The report said traffic on I-81 was backed up near mile marker 27 in Greene County due to TDOT construction work when the crash occurred.

A Peterbilt tractor-trailer hauling 40,000 pounds of steel pipe was stopped when a Ford Explorer rear-ended the semi-truck, according to the report.

The driver, Morgan Woods, 31, of Mosheim, died in the crash.

A 10-year-old passenger in the Explorer was injured. The report does not list the extent of the child’s injuries.

The driver the tractor-trailer was not injured during the crash.