ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — One person has died as a result of a crash due to hydroplaning on Highway 19E in Roan Mountain Friday night, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports.

According to a report from the THP, Ethan Lusk, 27, died as a result of the crash, which took place at around 10:20 p.m. on Highway 19E near the intersection of Tiger Creek Road.

The report said Lusk’s SUV was traveling north when it hydroplaned, crossed into the southbound lane and was struck by another vehicle on its passenger side.

Lusk was wearing a seat belt, the report states. The driver of the vehicle that was hit sustained injuries and the extent of those injuries was not provided.