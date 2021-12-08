THP: 1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle runs red light in Hawkins County

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — One man died Tuesday morning after a truck traveling south on Highway 11W ran through a red light as another vehicle was turning left onto the highway with a green arrow, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

The THP report states that a 2019 Chevy Colorado crashed into a 2016 Nissan Rogue that was carrying three people — the driver and two backseat passengers — as it attempted to turn onto 11W from Park Boulevard.

The driver of the Rogue and one backseat passenger were injured. The other backseat passenger, Jimmy Gilliam, 85, died in the crash.

The driver of the Colorado, identified by police as Jason Honaker, 39, was injured.

The report reveals that criminal charges are pending, and police continue to investigate the incident.