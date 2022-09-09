JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person has been charged after a pickup truck and school bus were involved in a crash in Johnson County Friday morning.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Toyota Tacoma was driving south on U.S. Highway 421 shortly before 7 a.m. At the same time, a Freightliner Thomas school bus was heading north on the highway.

The THP reports the Toyota lost control going around a curve and went off the side of the road. According to the report, the truck overcorrected when it came back onto the highway and crossed the center line, hitting the bus head-on.

“Both vehicles had severe damage done to them,” the report states. Neither driver was injured, according to the THP.

The driver of the Toyota was charged with due care.

Dr. Stephen Long, the Johnson County Schools Supervisor of Transportation, told News Channel 11 that the bus did belong to the school system. He also confirmed that no students were on the bus during the crash.

Long said the bus was driveable after a tire change and was returned to the bus garage. The bus will require repairs, according to Long.