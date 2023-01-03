KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of customers are without power in the Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City areas Tuesday afternoon, according to providers.

The Appalachian Power outage map reports more than 14,000 customers were without power as of 6:20 p.m.

Outages range across the metro area into Bloomingdale and Arcadia. An estimated time of restoration has not been provided while crews assess the conditions.

The outage map also reports smaller outages occurred in Scott and Washington counties in Southwest Virginia. Appalachian Power reported outages in Gate City, Abingdon, Saltville and Clintwood as of 6 p.m.

The Bristol Virginia Utilities outage map also reports outages in its service region. As of 6:20 p.m., 49 BVU customers were without power.

At 6:20 p.m., BrightRidge was reporting 271 outages in its coverage area. The majority of those outages were in Northwest Johnson City.

Storm Team 11 has called for strong gusts and thunderstorms in the region Tuesday evening.