Thousands raised to help ‘Save the Seagrave’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of dollars were raised today in an effort to restore a beloved Johnson City fire truck that dates back to 1928.

The “Save the Seagrave” Car Show and Fundraiser was held Saturday at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City.

The home partnered with the Johnson City Firefighters Association to raise money through raffles, a car show, selling t-shirts and more today.

HAPPENING NOW: A fundraiser and car show to “Save the Seagrave” firetruck is underway at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City! They’re raising money to renovate the Seagrave, which dates back to 1928. Come on out until 4pm- entry is free, donations support the cause!🚒@WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/pvslLlNKZX — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) June 29, 2019

The Seagrave is cherished by the local community, and Johnson City firemen have big plans for their piece of history.

“We are wanting to get it fixed, get it painted up and put back to original status,” said Shane Malone, JCFD driver engineer. “It’s got a little metal flake paint job on it now, we are wanting to get back to the red. We want to put all original equipment back on it. It’s a part of Johnson City history, this is the 150th anniversary for Johnson City, our goal is to have it in the Christmas parade this year because this truck is just as much of Johnson City as Johnson City is.”

Firefighters are hoping to raise nearly $30,000 to restore the Seagrave to it’s previous glory.

To make a donation visit their Facebook page listed below at this link https://www.facebook.com/JohnsonCity1791/