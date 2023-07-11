KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Fun Fest kick-off events less than a week away, more than a thousand gathered at Allandale Mansion to paint a record 500 trash cans Tuesday morning.

Their efforts are only part of the thousands of man-hours it takes to put on Kingsport’s summer festival, from pre-event mowing to post-event trash collection.

“People totally do not realize how many bodies and hours it takes to do this,” Fun Fest Director Emily Thompson told News Channel 11. “It is not, you know, one person or one group even that puts this event on. It is only possible by all of the businesses, churches, neighborhoods, volunteers, it’s hundreds of volunteers”

Thompson says it takes so many volunteers and staff to run the annual Kingsport festival that it’s hard to keep track of everyone who helps put on the over 85 events at 35 locations that will comprise this year’s Fun Fest.

“I know it’s thousands of hours for those people, especially when we get into the true heart of those nine days,” said Thompson.

Among those contributing, Thompson says, are staff from all of Kingsport’s city departments, including the Kingsport Police Department.

Kingsport police Public Information Officer Tom Patton says staffing everything from parades to fireworks takes up to 1,600 police hours and collaboration with other agencies at a united command center.

“Anybody who’s there for public safety, we’re all our supervisors for those are all under one roof,” said Patton. “So they can communicate with each other, whether it be police, fire, EMS, EMA. We’re all communicating together toward the same goal and that’s keeping everybody safe with these events.”

Patton said that each event can need up to 50 police officers, depending on the size, on top of the department keeping a fully staffed patrol platoon available for non-Fun Fest related calls.

Despite the extra manpower required by the department, Patton says Fun Fest is a thing to look forward to.

“With the exception of the long hours, and the extreme heat, it’s actually fun for most of us,” said Patton. “We enjoy the change in pace, we enjoy getting out here and interacting with the citizens, watching the parade and enjoying the concerts.”