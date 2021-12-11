Thousands of power outages reported after Squall Line sweeps through the region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Regional utility companies are reporting thousands of power outages scattered throughout the region after a storm Squall line swept through the Tri-Cities on Saturday.

According to BrightRidge’s Outage Map, 1001 users were experiencing outages across the system as of 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Out of the 79,516 users BrightRidge serves, 1.26% were without power at the time of the report.

Over 10% of Sulphur Springs users are without power as crews work to restore service. Out of the 2628 users in the area, 283 have reported outages as of 1:30 p.m.

According to Appalachian Power’s outage map, over 3,000 users are without power from Atkins, Virginia to Wytheville, Virginia. Over 500 are in the dark around Gate City and Clinchport.

If you find yourself without power, BrightRidge encourages reporting the outage (423) 952-5000, and Appalachian Power encourages reporting it by clicking here.