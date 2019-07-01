Thousands of honeybees outside Johnson City Seniors’ Center relocated

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A swarm of honeybees that gathered outside of the Johnson City Seniors’ Center have now been relocated.

Amber Depew, the center’s nurse for Adult Day Services, sent News Channel 11 this video showing the process of removing these bees.

Scott Odom, one of the beekeepers called to remove the bees, said that the bees will be relocated to his property in Elizabethton.

Courtesy: Amber Depew

“There must have been thousands, they filled up the whole box,” Odom said.

Odom said he was glad to take them back to Elizabethton, having previously taken care of bees before.

Odom’s brother, Jay Odom, also assisted in containing the bees.

Depew told News Channel 11 that she feels it’s important for the public to know if they spot these swarms to contact their local beekeeper club for assistance in relocating.