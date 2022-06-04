JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a busy night on the motor mile Saturday as officials with Autonation brought back ‘Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee After Dark’.

The event featured a slew of vehicles, food, merchandise and more. Organizers told News Channel 11 that the goal of the car show is to bring out as many car enthusiasts as possible.

AJ Towsley said he wanted to share his love for cars with others, he was one of the people in charge of the event.

“I’m a car enthusiast through and through. I like them all. I have no real preference. I love a lot of different cars from Japanese to German, to American, just all sorts of different stuff and because I like so many cars, I wanted to see as many as possible come out tonight,” he said.

According to Towsley, there were over 4,000 people in attendance.

He said they hope to grow the event nationwide.