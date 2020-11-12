‘This year guests will not sit on Santa’s lap’: Ongoing pandemic leads to changes as Mall at Johnson City prepares for Santa

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- While kids will still be able to get photos with Santa this year at the Mall at Johnson City, there will be some changes due to COVID-19.

In a post on the mall’s website, mall officials said that Santa will be visiting from November 27 to December 24, but this year “guests will not sit on Santa’s lap during their interaction.”

There will also be face coverings required for children ages 2 and older.

Advanced Reservations are strongly encouraged to promote social distancing and contact-less payments, according to mall officials.

Mall officials also posted the following visiting hours with Santa below:

Visiting Hours

November 27th – December 24th

Monday – Saturday, 11AM – 8PM (cookie break at 3-4PM)

Sundays, 11AM – 7PM (cookie break at 2:30-3PM)

Christmas Eve, 9AM – 5PM (cookie break at 1-2PM)

*Visiting hours not available November 30th – December 2nd

You can RSVP to visit with Santa at the Mall at Johnson City HERE.