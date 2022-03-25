(WJHL) – School districts in Northeast Tennessee are no stranger to seeing vape products, such as JUULs, in their hallways and classrooms.

“We have seen a dramatic uptick in the occurrences of students using those devices,” Director of Elizabethton City Schools Richard VanHuss said.

“No doubt a big problem in our school system,” Director of Greene County Schools David McLain echoed.

Elizabethton and Greene County Schools have both been plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against JUUL Labs Inc. since last year. This month, Sullivan County Schools became the fifth district in Northeast Tennessee to be a part of the lawsuit – Greeneville City and Bristol, Tennessee Schools being the other two.

The suit claims such companies have violated public nuisance law and have been negligent, not realizing their “duty to exercise reasonable care in the marketing, advertisement and sale of e-cigarette products” according to the lawsuit.

William Shinoff is an attorney for the Frantz Law Group in San Diego. He’s been building a list of plaintiffs for the last two years and now represents more than 800 school districts in 32 states.

“What we’ve heard from every district that’s been joining on, especially in the state of Tennessee, is that this problem has only gotten worse,” he said.

VanHuss says his district has installed special detectors in many of the middle school and high school bathrooms to try and curb the use of vape and e-cigarette products, while McLain shared his district is close to doing the same.

“I don’t think a lot of kids understand the dangers,” McLain said. “What we’re finding, a lot of kids are utilizing these things and they don’t even know what’s in them.”

“The impact that it could have on a student, that they’re not even aware of, is our first and foremost concern,” VanHuss said. “Safety is always our concern.”

But, it’s not the only issue arising from increased usage.

“It has diverted quite a bit of staff time to deal with that, to investigate those once they happen,” VanHuss said.

“We’re just spending an enormous amount of time searching for those things and putting discipline procedures in place for dealing with it on the administrative side of things,” McLain admitted.

Shinoff says the goal of the still-growing lawsuit is simple.

“To make sure that the districts have all the appropriate resources moving forward to battle this epidemic and not rely on taxpayer dollars to go and deal with the problem that these companies created,” Shinoff said.

Administrators agree that recouping some of the dollars spent on detection equipment will be appreciated, but that increased education on the dangers of vape products could be the ultimate solution.

“Someone is benefiting from this financially, no doubt,” McLain said, “And maybe that can be returned back to the schools to some degree to help educate students, as well as employees of the dangers of e-cigarettes and vapes.”

“If we educate on the front end, usage will minimize, will decrease, so maybe we don’t have to spend as much time administratively or on all these detection devices,” VanHuss said.

Shinoff says the first trial related to the lawsuit will take place in November in San Francisco. He anticipates it will be a good measuring stick for how the case will proceed in the months and years to come.

“I only see this growing because the more and more districts see this as a problem, the more they realize that this is an important thing to get involved with,” he said.