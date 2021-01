ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Abingdon, Virginia Police Department confirmed with News Channel 11 there is an active investigation into the death of a 12-year-old juvenile.

According to police the 12-year-old died on December 23 at a home on King Street.

A statement from police Monday read in part, “This is still an active investigation and we will release further information when it is available.”

No further information was immediately available.