‘This is bigger than beer’: Johnson City Brewing Company opens new location in Boones Creek

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Wednesday, Johnson City Brewing Company opened a new location in Boones Creek, which will offer drinks to go.

“We are starting our off-premise sales, which essentially means that we’re selling beer to go,” Eric Latham, co-owner of Johnson City Brewing Company, said.

Latham said his vision for the future of the Boones Creek property is to allow people to enjoy the outdoor space with beer, food, and live performances.

“This is not about beer, this is bigger than beer,” Latham said. “This is about bringing people together.”

Latham started the brewing company with his wife, Kat Latham in 2014.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been six years,” Latham said. “We’ve come a long way, and we’ve got a long way to go.”