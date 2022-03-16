BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – It is, once again, budget workshop season for members of the Bristol, Virginia City Council.

In a March 10th meeting, the city revealed tentative plans to increase the wages of city employees across the board, and in particular, the wages of first responders in 2023.

“This is a priority,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said. “We want to make sure we give raises to police and fire. It’s important and I’m excited that it’s something we’re all focusing on.”

However, according to the slides shown during the meeting, the raises are not uniform.

The starting salary of a certified police officer in the City of Bristol, Virginia would increase by more than 17 percent, from $39,141 to $46,000. The salary for a certified firefighter, however, would increase by a little more than ten percent from $33,307 to $36,722.

“If this proposed budget is approved there will be a $9,278 difference between the base salaries of a Firefighter and a Police Officer,” a Facebook post from the Bristol Virginia Professional Firefighters Association read.

However, Mayor Farnum and Vice Mayor Neal Osborne are aware of the current budget constraints and still remain hopeful for a further increase to the firefighter wage.

“The budget is tight – there is only so much money to go around and being able to balance everything and try to make it fair for everyone is a tough spot to be in sometimes,” Farnum said. “But ultimately we’re going to do the best we can to make sure that we’re paying everyone what we can – especially our first responders.”

“We’re still early in the budget process, so I anticipate that there may be some movement on it in a positive direction,” Osborne said. “It’s not the final number, by any means, but it is a step in the right direction for them.”

Both Farnum and Osborne addressed the marked increase in city police salary, citing the need to hire new recruits and keep current officers on the force.

“Obviously we’ve had a retention problem – they’re down about a whole shift worth of police officers,” Osborne said.

We’re allotted around 58 officers right now and we have eight in the academy and eight vacancies,” Bristol Virginia Police Major Darryl Milligan said. “By the time they finish the academy, which is roughly 20 weeks, 19-20 weeks, and then 12 weeks of field training, you’re looking at 32 weeks just of training before they can assume their solo duties.”

Milligan added that the extended training period for new recruits only adds to the burden of those currently serving.

“We’re working our current staff to death – all the missed shifts, short shifts, somebody calls in sick – it’s a lot of overtime we’re paying and then our officers are working all the time, so we’re wanting to get back up to full staff,” he said.

Farnum views both issues with the utmost importance, due to the nature of the first responders’ daily tasks.

“They take care of us, now we need to take care of them,” he said.

The city’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget is due on June 30th, although Osborne hopes to have things nailed down by the end of May.