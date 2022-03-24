TENNESSEE (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will be proposing a 30-day grocery tax cut in his budget amendment Tuesday before the General Assembly. It will be up to the legislature to approve it, but it seems local lawmakers are all for it.

Rep. Scotty Campbell (R- Mountain City)

As lawmakers have received calls from constituents asking them to find a way to help the Average Joe live on a day-to-day basis with the cost of living skyrocketing, News Channel 11 heard from local legislators who cannot wait to sign onto a plan with as wide a scope as a grocery tax suspension.

“With the inflation we’re seeing here and across the state, frankly and across the country, I think that the governor’s proposal is something that needs to happen as quickly as we can possibly get it done to provide relief to basically every Tennessean, right,” said Rep. Scotty Campbell (R-Mountain City). “There are other taxes we could reduce for a while and reach some of the people; this is very widespread. Everyone has some experience, and this will be instant savings for people all across Tennessee’s 95 counties.”

Campbell told News Channel 11 this has been in the works for some time now.

“There have been a lot of discussions and conversations that have been happening about how can we best help Tennesseans, and there’s been some conversation about temporary suspension of the state gas tax and food tax being a part of that conversation. Some other things that are less significant have been talked about too,” he said.

State Senator Rusty Crowe (R- Johnson City) said in a statement that he is very supportive of the proposal saying that he is “especially worried about those on fixed incomes like many of our elderly, who are especially affected by the rise in prices we are seeing.”

Representative Bud Hulsey (R- Kingsport) told News Channel 11 he thinks it is a “great thing for the citizens of Tennessee but is probably not a great thing” for localities, so he hopes to ensure the revenue will not be lost from city and county budgets as a result of a tax cut.

State Senator Rusty Crowe (R- Johnson City)

Representative Bud Hulsey (R- Kingsport)

“He’s doing the right thing to try and offset some of this Biden inflation,” Hulsey said of the governor.

Representative Tim Hicks (R- Gray) said this tax suspension is possible thanks to the local county and city governments not shutting down businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing the state to still generate sales tax income over the past two years.

“Through the leadership not shutting the state down, we have managed to have a positive revenue over the last year-and-a-half, two years, and so it’s good that the governor wants to share some of that back with the citizens so we’re excited about that, I am,” Hicks said.

Representative Tim Hicks (R- Gray)

He said the proposal might change as the General Assembly gets hold of the governor’s final budget amendment Tuesday.

“Heard some talk down here that we maybe want to extend that past 30 days, so I think there will be a lot of conversations about it,” Hicks said. “But it’ll go through the process and it’ll get voted on and it’ll be in the governor’s budget but it will not hurt our locals, that’s the main thing we wanted to make sure of.”

The state grocery tax is currently 4%, and local grocery taxes vary slightly. The governor’s office told News Channel 11 that the total funding estimate will be available next Tuesday as a line item in the final, completed budget amendment.

“The legislative attorneys are working in conjunction with the governor’s staff on the proposal,” Campbell said.

The governor’s office concurred, adding that they are working with the legislature to determine the best timing for Tennesseans to get the most out of this tax cut.