Thirsty Orange ready to pour brews in Downtown Johnson City after delays

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After two delays due to COVID-19, the Thirsty Orange Brew Extravaganza returns to Downtown Johnson City for the ninth time.

The brewer’s festival was originally scheduled for April 2020, postponed until April 2021 and will now take place Saturday, August 28.

The festival is normally scheduled for April because that is Craft Beer Month in Tennessee, but Director Aaron Carson said he’s excited to hold the festival in warm weather, especially since sunshine is forecasted all weekend.

Tennessee-based brewers like Gypsy Circus, Johnson City Brewing and Watauga Brewing Company will be serving up classics and some will have special beers brewed up for the festival.

“It’s a complete variety of craft beers, craft ciders, craft seltzers, some unique things like capatcha; we have things like casks, which are one-off keg carbonated beverages we have for everyone,” said Carson. “And we have different infusions going on.”

Unlike some other festivals, Thirsty Orange also features homebrewers who will serve single batches that can only be tried at the festival.

“We have over 100 different homebrewers to try and all of those are all unique one-offs,” said Carson. “So, you got 100 one-off home brews, and you’ve got the special ones from the pro-brewers as well.”

Attendees will vote on their favorite beers from those small batches.

Southern Craft and the Bohemian will be providing food and there will be a DJ. This all takes place at Founders Park Saturday, August 28 from 1 to 6 p.m. First Pour ticket holders can get in at 1 p.m.; those with regular tickets can get in at 2 p.m.

No one under 21 will be allowed at the event.

For more details on the event, click here.