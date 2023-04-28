JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After small beginnings in a Mellow Mushroom parking lot more than a decade ago, the Thirsty Orange Beer Festival is returning to Johnson City for its 11th year with a much larger presence.

On Saturday, April 29, the festival will be held at the pavilion at Founders Park in downtown Johnson City. Attendees can sample more than 150 craft beers, ciders and meads.

The First Pour begins at 1 p.m. for those who purchased First Pour tickets. Grand Tasting tickets grant entry to the festival at 2 p.m. The festival ends at 6 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Festival Founder Aaron Carson told News Channel 11 that beer enthusiasts can choose from professional local breweries and taphouses, as well as home brewers who bring unique flavors of their own.

Local brewers who will be represented include Depot Street Brewing, Bays Mountain Brewing Company, Michael Waltrip Brewing Co., Johnson City Brewing Co., Little Animals Brewery, Watauga Brewing Company and title sponsor Gypsy Circus Cider Company.

Carson joined News Channel 11 on the First at 4 to talk about the festival and what visitors can expect Saturday.

The event is limited to those ages 21 and up, and IDs will be checked, according to the festival’s website. Tasters are advised to arrive early.