Third suspect in Carter County shooting that killed 10-year-old arraigned, bond set at $900,000

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The third suspect in a fatal drive-by shooting in Carter County appeared in court on Monday morning.

Zachary Scalf was arraigned just after 9 a.m. on Monday.

Scalf was charged with the following:

First Degree Murder

Possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

8 counts of reckless endangerment/aggravated assault

Criminal conspiracy to commit murder

His bond was set at $900,000.

Unlike the other two suspects, Jason Barber II and Jediah Glover, Scalf asked the court for a public defender to be appointed to him.

Barber and Glover, who face the same charges as Scalf in the shooting, both stated their intent to hire their own attorneys.

Scalf was given a court date of November 30.

Scalf was the last suspect to be taken into custody in the shooting that led to the death of 10-year-old Lillyhanna Davis.

You can watch News Channel 11’s live stream of Scalf’s court appearance below: