JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The third inmate who escaped from work detail in Johnson City last month has been arrested.

Kayla Danielle Pierson was arrested Tuesday on Carrollwood Heights Road in Kingsport, according to the Johnson City Police Department.

Pierson and two other women walked away from work detail at Freedom Hall Civic Center on Feb. 22. The other two inmates, Breanna Fleenor and Mary Dunn, were taken into custody earlier this month.

The FBI, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office assisted with Pierson’s arrest.

Johnson City police charged Pierson with escape and took her to the Washington County Detention Center where she is being held on a $10,000 bond.