Third eaglet hatches at ETSU eagle nest in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The final eaglet of the season has hatched at the ETSU Department of Biological Sciences Eagle Nest in Johnson City.

JC19 hatched at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, according to a post by an admin on the ETSU Eagle Cams Facebook page.

The eaglet was the third to hatch at the nest in 2021.

JC19 hatched just one day after its sibling, JC17, fell from the nest.

JC17 is presumed to be dead due to the height of the nest. Rules and regulations prevent anyone from coming within a certain distance of the nest to attempt to locate the eaglet.

You can watch the two remaining eaglets and their parents, Boone and Shima, on live web cameras through ETSU.

Fans of the eagles can also watch the Bluff City eagles, Frances and Eugene, along with their two eaglets.