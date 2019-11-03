Third Appalachian Renaissance Faire finished Sunday

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian Renaissance Faire wrapped up its third year this weekend in Piney Flats.

Hundreds of people came out for the two-day event at the Piney Flats Moonshine Distillery.

The Renaissance Faire celebrates the Celtic culture and history of the Appalachian mountains. It included fantasy costumes, music, vendors and even jousting.

The faire also sponsors the Appalachian Learning Center which educates and reconnects people with Appalachian culture.

“We really want the history of the Appalachian mountains to just stay alive, and we really want to get involved with our kids,” said Vanessa Kowalczik.

The Renaissance Faire takes place every year during the first weekend in November.