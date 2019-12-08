Third annual Sergeant Blevins Toys for Tots Memorial Ride a success

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ‘Tis the season of giving as dozens of motorcyclists rallied at Biker Wear Sunday for the Third annual Sergeant Blevins Toys for Tots Memorial Ride.

Andy Pharris of the Dog Tag Brigade Motorcycle Club told News Channel 11 that the donations received this year superseded those of last year.

“Last year we had a huge donation, this year it seems like we have a good turn out so far,” he said. “We’re in Dog Tag Brigade Motorcycle Club … just a group of veterans that got together to support each other and try to support other veterans in the area and help them out when the need arises.”

Sergeant Blevins was known for his service within the community, now his peers are remembering him by helping others.

“He did two tours in Iraq and when he got back he found out he had cancer and battled cancer for five years and unfortunately, lost the battle with that,” Pharris explained.

Motorcyclists filled vehicles with toys for all ages.

“We love children, we love to participate in making sure underprivileged homeless children have toys and whatever else they may need,” said Biker Anne Broughton.

Everything from Barbie’s to bicycles.

“We’ve seen a lot of stuffed animals, a lot of military toys,” said Biker Wear Owner Budha Crouch.

Riders then took the toys to the Marine Corps Reserve Center in Gray for them to be distributed to kids in need.

“The ability for the community to come together especially when its something for kids right around Christmas time, everybody just, you know it gets you, you just feel something for them,” Pharris said.

Crouch added that he was proud to be part of the third annual Sergeant Blevins Toys for Tots Memorial Ride.

“Each year that we’ve done it it’s grown bigger each year, so we hope it continues to grow even bigger,” he said.

The United States Marine Corps Reserve will distribute those toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.