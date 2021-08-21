Third Annual ‘Bristol Burnout’ brings in money for Speedway Children’s Charities

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Lifting weights and raising funds for Speedway Children’s Charities is what ‘Bristol Burnout’ is all about.

The third annual fundraiser for the non-profit group took place Saturday morning starting at 5 a.m.

The day consisted of 12 hours filled with intense lifting and pure skill as fitness fanatics filled the Last Great Colosseum.

Money raised from team application fees goes towards helping children in need.

Event Organizers told News Channel 11 the event brought the entire Crossfit community together.

“We had a lot of spectators and a lot of people who come and motivate their friends and family members so we had a great crowd today, we had about 47 teams competing here on Saturday,” said Manager of Speedway Children’s Charities, Betsy Holleman.

Speedway Children’s Charities hosts fundraising events throughout the year with their next few events already lined up.

‘Laps for Charity’ will take place on September 15th from 6 to 8 p.m. followed by ‘Night of Smiles’ on September 11th.