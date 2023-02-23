KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A brewery with a self-professed mission of honoring first responders and military is making its way to Kingsport.

Thin Line Brewing Company began in California in 2017. Owner Scott Anderson said he and his wife, Cory, owned a brewery there for five years.

“I come from a background of law enforcement,” Scott Anderson said. “My dad, military, family in fire. So we wanted to be supportive of all first responders.”

The Andersons now live in Kingsport and plan to open a new Thin Line Brewing location there in May. That location will be at the Town Park Lofts at 455 West Sullivan Street, according to a social media post from the business.

Construction had not started as of Thursday, but Anderson said when it is complete, the site will feature indoor and outdoor seating. The location has 4,200 square feet of space inside along with 1,700 square feet for outside seating.

“We’re going to be doing micro-brew, on a one barrel size, for now,” Anderson said. “We’re going to offer espresso coffee drinks and small, light foods. Pastries, maybe some sandwiches, stuff like that.”

Anderson said he hopes to collaborate with other Kingsport and area breweries.