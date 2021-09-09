Thieves target Carter County volunteer fire department construction site

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thieves have caused a delay in the construction of a new fire station in Hampton Valley after they stole 12 bags of mortar mix from the site.

The Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department broke ground on its third station back in May, a project the fire chief told us had been in the works for more than two decades.

“It does hurt knowing that more than likely this item stolen was stolen by probably somebody from this community,” Chief Chris Isaacs said.

According to a social media post by the volunteer fire department, they received a call about 6 a.m. Tuesday morning about a vehicle parked on the construction site, but by the time law enforcement had shown up the vehicle along with the 12 bags of mix were gone.

The cost of the bags is said to be around $90 per bag.

According to the fire department, General Shale is donating mortar.

Anybody with information related to the theft is asked to contact law enforcement.