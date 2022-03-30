BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan Central Middle School was a consolidation of Holston and Blountville Middle Schools when the county built West Ridge High School. Now, as the high school sports complex nears completion, the middle school is left behind.

Amber Clark Smith’s daughter is in the seventh grade at Central Middle. Avery, 13, discovered her passion for track in recent years, and coaches say she has promise in the sport.

Avery is not alone; when the schools consolidated, Smith explained that the track team culminated in a phenomenal display of talent.

TONIGHT AT 5: A Sullivan Central Middle School mom speaks out about appalling conditions of the school's track, and the consequences thereof.

The school is currently unable to host home track meets due to track conditions.

However, Smith said it’s difficult to even watch her daughter practice.

“It’s very sad to see what it’s become. It’s essentially rubber and pavement and potholes and grass coming up from the track, and that is what they have to practice on. And that, you know, they cannot practice to the best of their ability with such conditions,” Smith said.

As a graduate of the former Sullivan Central High School, Smith remembers running on that same track years ago and said she’s appalled that her daughter has to run on the ancient infrastructure.

“It makes it really hard for them,” she said. “They fall all the time. Couple people sprained their ankles. I mean, it’s just very treacherous terrain honestly. So just even practice on it, it’s sad because Central has a phenomenal track team this year.”

Jasmine Roberts is another track athlete mom who told News Channel 11 she is frustrated with the track conditions.

“Now that they are bumped up to the A conference, it will be exciting to see how we match up,” Roberts said. “We are blessed with great coaches who truly enjoy coaching a competitive group of kids. We just wish the kids had optimal practicing conditions that all of the other schools in our conference have the advantage of having.”

She said several of the track team members, especially on the girls’ team, competed in the AA Conference – which is the best of the best.

“It is expensive to bus a whole team to all away meets. Some families also have a hard time traveling to away meets. Each meet also charges $5 admission per spectator plus concessions, all of which the host school keeps the revenue from. Statistics also show that teams typically perform better at their home school versus away, which automatically puts our kids at a disadvantage since we can’t host any home meets,” Roberts said.

Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski would not agree to an on-camera interview but answered a series of questions via email.

Rafalowski said each middle school receives $2,000 from the school district for athletic travel. Smith told News Channel 11 that since Central cannot host home track meets, these funds simply aren’t enough, especially not with such high gas prices.

Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski

She said that the roughly 35 track athletes at Central raised nearly $500 each in a recent fundraiser.

“A lot of that money that we raised could have went towards potentially maybe building another track or a start of something, but it’s going towards transportation, just transporting these kids,” Smith said. “We were left with nothing when the schools merged. Sullivan County has been a huge disappointment in my opinion.”

Rafalowski sent the following statement to News Channel 11:

“The track at West Ridge High School is currently being surfaced and is projected to be completed in the next two to three weeks. Daily temperatures play a role in the progress and completion of this project. Our track team at West Ridge is utilizing the track at Central, along with Central, to practice on select days prior to the completion of the track at West Ridge. Some days, West Ridge will be at other locations competing in meets as will the Central track team. We were unsure of the start date for the West Ridge track and were pleased to be notified last week that that surfacing would begin this week. There will be opportunities for Central to utilize the West Ridge track once completed.” Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski

Smith said the notion that Central Middle School’s track team would have to practice at West Ridge is absurd because travel is already enough of an issue since they cannot host track meets.

“These kids don’t drive. They can’t load up a bus every day just to practice, so we’re still practicing on rubbish. And it’s tough because these kids are so talented,” she said. “My message would be – and I feel like I speak for a lot of the parents and a lot of people in our community – is that they have failed. They have failed.”

Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones

Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones also declined to go on camera but offered the following statement:

“To my knowledge, the BOE has not received any complaints concerning being able to host track meets. It is our goal to make all facilities meet the needs of our students both academically and athletically. Hopefully the track can be resurfaced and other capital projects completed as soon as renovation monies become available in future budgets.” Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones

To Smith, when school system administrators tell her they are “working for a better future for the kids,” she becomes even more frustrated.

“There are so many parents that have to miss out on their other kid’s baseball games, T-ball games because they’re stuck. You know, one parent’s here, one parent’s there, and they can’t all enjoy watching their child compete,” she explained.

She said working parents struggle even more because they have to depend on other parents to have to drive their kids around.

As Avery continues to win races, Smith said she would do whatever it takes to see her daughter succeed, even if it means changing school districts so she can have access to better facilities.

“I don’t want to push her to do anything she doesn’t want to do, but she loves it and she strives for track and that makes me sad that she doesn’t have the best conditions. Actually, she has the worst conditions to practice in,” Smith said.

“No home meets, no family, no students cheering, she’ll ever experience that at Central and middle school should be a fun time.”

No plans have been proposed to improve the track conditions at Sullivan Central Middle School.