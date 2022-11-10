RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several school districts in Southwest Virginia will be getting extra funds to improve school security.

The Virginia Department of Education has awarded a total of $12 million in school security equipment grants to 90 school districts across the state.

The grants will help pay for communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, surveillance cameras, radios, school bus cameras, and more, according to the Department of Education.

These school systems in Southwest Virginia are set to receive grant funds:

Bristol — $173,251 for Joseph Van Pelt Elementary, Virginia High and Virginia Middle.

Buchanan County — $108,366 for Council Elementary/Middle and Riverview Elementary/Middle.

Dickenson County — $233,380 for Ridgeview High and Ridgeview Middle.

Lee County — $250,000 for Dryden Elementary, Elk Knob Elementary, Elydale Middle, Flatwoods Elementary, Lee High, Pennington Middle, Rose Hill Elementary, St. Charles Elementary and Thomas Walker High.

Norton — $84,104 for J.I. Burton High.

Russell County — $52,019 for Lebanon Middle.

Scott County — $123,855 for Duffield-Pattonsville Primary, Dungannon Intermediate, Fort Blackmore Primary, Nickelsville Elementary, Rye Cove High, Rye Cove Intermediate, Shoemaker Elementary, Twin Springs High and Yuma Elementary.

Smyth County — $180,400 for Chilhowie Elementary, Chilhowie Middle, Marion Elementary, Marion Middle, Marion Senior High, Northwood High, Northwood Middle, Oak Point Elementary, Saltville Elementary and Sugar Grove Elementary.

Tazewell County — $140,411 for Abb’s Valley-Boissevain Elementary, Dudley Primary, Graham High, Graham Intermediate, Graham Middle, Richlands Elementary, Richlands Middle, Tazewell Intermediate, Tazewell Middle and Tazewell Primary.

Washington County — $98,834 for Damascus Middle, E.B. Stanley Middle, Glade Spring Middle, John S. Battle High, Meadowview Elementary, and Rhea Valley Elementary.

Wise County — $165,556 for Coeburn Primary, J.W. Adams Combined, L.F. Addington Middle, St. Paul Elementary, Union High, Union Middle, Union Primary and Wise Primary.

Most school districts will be required to match 25% of the funds spent. Lee and Scott counties are exempt from the local-match requirement because each district’s composite indices of local-ability-to-pay was less than 0.2.

The funds are being awarded under the state’s School Security Equipment Grants program, which was established after the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.