(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced that two Northeast Tennessee school systems — Greene County Schools and Greeneville City Schools — ranked at the top within the state in student growth and success.

The 2022 District Accountability program aims to address achievements as well as shortcomings in strategy for future improvement. The top rating names districts as exemplary and follows with the following categories: advancing, satisfactory, marginal and needs improvement.

No Northeast Tennessee school system ranked in the latter category; the rest of the area school districts landed in satisfactory or advancing designations.

Advancing school systems

The following school systems received an overall score equal to or greater than 2.1 but less than 3.1.

Bristol, Tennessee City Schools

Carter County Schools

Elizabethton City Schools

Johnson City Schools

Kingsport City Schools

Sullivan County Schools

Washington County Schools

Satisfactory school systems

The following school systems received an overall score equal to or greater than 1.1 but less than 2.1.

Hawkins County Schools

Johnson County Schools

Rogersville City Schools

Unicoi County Schools

Criteria used in the ratings include graduation rates, student learning growth and attendance. There are 147 school districts in Tennessee, and Greene County and Greeneville City Schools were listed in the top 10.8%.

For more information and the complete list of school systems and their rating, click here.