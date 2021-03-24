‘There is no way it could have survived’: Johnson City eaglet falls from nest Tuesday night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the first eaglets to hatch at the ETSU Johnson City eagle nest has fallen from its home and is presumed dead.

According to a post from Michelle France, an admin on the ETSU Eagle Cam Facebook page, the eaglet referred to as JC17 fell from the nest on Tuesday night.

The eaglet was removed from the nest cup when its mother, Shima, moved to investigate a flying squirrel nearby. The eaglet had been on her talon or foot area.

The post says the eaglet’s father, Boone, had tried to help on the outside of the nest cup area but was distracted by another animal nearby.

The eaglet fell after continuing to move towards the edge of the nest. The post notes that eagles cannot see any better than humans in the dark.

“Unfortunately, there is no way that it could have survived the fall and there are rules/regulations about entering an active Bald Eagle nesting area,” the post reads.

A second eaglet hatched at the Johnson City nest earlier in the week, and the third and final egg displayed a pip on Tuesday. The pip indicates the third eaglet will hatch soon.

The post references data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service stating that the mortality rate of eagles in their first year of life is high.

A fact sheet on bald eagles from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service states multiple factors can lead to death among young eagles. Studies indicate around 70 percent of of eagles survive their first year of life, according to the USFWS.

You can read the full fact sheet on bald eagles below:

“Nature is hard to watch and we have to remember these are wild animals, we as humans would love to be able take control and fix it (not possible)!” the post on ETSU Eagle Cams reads.

You can watch live feeds of both the Johnson City and Bluff City Eagle Nests by visiting the ETSU Department of Biological Sciences’ website.