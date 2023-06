JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rock bands Theory of a Deadman, Skillet and Saint Asonia will perform in Johnson City later this year.

As part of their “Rock Resurrection Tour,” the three bands will play at Freedom Hall Civic Center on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m.

A limited number of VIP packages will be available.

Tickets will be available for purchase online.