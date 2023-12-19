JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Wellness Center hosted its 2nd annual holiday service project this Christmas season, benefitting students at Indian Trail Middle School.

Gym members and employees were invited to pick a tag off of a Christmas tree at the Wellness Center, and then shop for that student based on details provided on the tag. The gifts were wrapped and distributed to the middle schoolers at Indian Trail.

The Wellness Center’s Group Fitness & Aquatics Coordinator Amanda Holtsclaw told News Channel 11 that around 50 children were treated with Christmas presents thanks to the project. She said many toy drives during the holidays tend to only support young children, and that the Wellness Center aimed to focus on tweens in need of holiday gifts.

“The middle school population tends to be one of the populations that kind of gets overlooked a little bit this time of the year,” she said. “So we wanted to kind of build that and be able to help the middle schools and the community here.”

Holtsclaw said Wellness Center staff saw an amazing response to the project this year from the community, with members working quickly to spread holiday cheer.

“Response has been fabulous. We’ve typically had about 50 kids both years. And once the tags are on the trees for the students, they get taken off about as quickly as they get put up there.”

More information about The Wellness Center can be found at experiencethewc.com.