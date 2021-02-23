‘The Wall That Heals’ honoring those killed in Vietnam War coming to Grundy

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — A traveling exhibit honoring soldiers killed in the Vietnam War will make its way to Grundy this spring.

“The Wall That Heals,” a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will be on display May 6–9 in Poplar Gap Park.

As part of the exhibit, local Vietnam veterans who died after returning home will also be honored on the “In Memory” Honor Roll display. Many veterans have died from Agent Orange exposure, PTSD, suicide, cancer, and other causes related to their service.

Organizers are accepting applications for Vietnam veterans from Virginia who died after returning home to be honored by having their photos and names on display.

“We want to honor as many Vietnam veterans from Virginia as possible,” said Betty Compton, president of Riding It Forward Inc., host for The Wall That Heals in Grundy. “If your loved one served in Vietnam, returned home and later died – we want to be able to proudly display their name and photo in our community. We’re asking for the public’s help to identify eligible veterans and get their applications into VVMF by the March deadline so their veteran can be a 2021 honoree and be on display in Grundy.”

Applications are available online. Applicants will need to submit the veteran’s DD214 showing their proof of service in Vietnam, a copy of their death certificate, and two photographs. The deadline to be included in the 2021 program is March 5.

More information about the the exhibit coming to Grundy can be found on Facebook.