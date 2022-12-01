BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Following years of planning, renderings, legislation, votes and coverage, work is expected to begin on a permanent hotel and casino in Bristol.

A release from Hard Rock states that ground will officially be broken at the future home of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol next week.

“After months of anticipation, the time has finally come to break ground on the permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol,” the release states.

A ceremony will be held at the site along Gate City Highway on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Hard Rock executives and local officials and business leaders will be at the site at 1 p.m. to celebrate the start of the work.

In April 2022, Hard Rock announced that the company expected the permanent resort and casino to be open by the summer of 2024.

Presently, Hard Rock operates a 30,000-square-foot temporary casino in Bristol, Virginia that features hundreds of slot machines, several tables and multiple restaurants. The casino is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.