The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking to expand its team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The TBI is looking to fill 30 open positions in its criminal, drug and Medicaid fraud control divisions.

According to the TBI, there are 21 open positions for the role of Criminal investigator, which includes duties such as processing crime scenes, conducting interviews and interrogations, as well as arresting suspects.

Three positions are open for the drug investigation division, which includes conducting covert operations, recruiting and managing confidential informants and initiating undercover operations.

The TBI also states, six open positions exist in the Medicaid fraud control division, which requires conducting investigations into provides defrauding Tennesse’s Medicaid program.

The TBI is one among many companies that are bringing new jobs to our area.

The jobs, posted on Sept. 15, will remain open for five business days.

Those interested in the role can apply on the Tennesse Department of Human Resources website.