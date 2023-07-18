KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of Fun Fest’s most popular events, known as The Taste, kicks off Wednesday.

Well over a dozen restaurants and food trucks will be set up at Memorial Park across from Dobyns-Bennett High School and J. Fred Johnson Stadium beginning Wednesday.

According to Fun Fest organizers, this year’s event will feature the following vendors:

2 to Taco

Appalachian Ice

Backwoods Burger Bar

Baked and Loaded

Bare Bones BBQ

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

Crafty Dog Company

Dips Ice Cream

Freddy’s

International Foods

Island Noodles

Island Vibe Grill

Lakeo Steakhouse of Japan

Opie’s Pizza Wagon

Southern Craft

The French Quarter

People are invited to bring chairs and blankets to the park.

The Taste will continue daily from 4–9 p.m. through Saturday.

More information about Fun Fest events can be found at FunFest.net.