KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of Fun Fest’s most popular events, known as The Taste, kicks off Wednesday.
Well over a dozen restaurants and food trucks will be set up at Memorial Park across from Dobyns-Bennett High School and J. Fred Johnson Stadium beginning Wednesday.
According to Fun Fest organizers, this year’s event will feature the following vendors:
- 2 to Taco
- Appalachian Ice
- Backwoods Burger Bar
- Baked and Loaded
- Bare Bones BBQ
- Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
- Crafty Dog Company
- Dips Ice Cream
- Freddy’s
- International Foods
- Island Noodles
- Island Vibe Grill
- Lakeo Steakhouse of Japan
- Opie’s Pizza Wagon
- Southern Craft
- The French Quarter
People are invited to bring chairs and blankets to the park.
The Taste will continue daily from 4–9 p.m. through Saturday.
More information about Fun Fest events can be found at FunFest.net.