The Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office held ‘Toys from Cops’ event, handed out Christmas cheer

Sullivan county Sheriff’s Office holds ‘Toys from Cops’ event where they hand out toys to children in the area (Photo: WJHL)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Each year the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office makes it their mission to make sure no child goes without a Christmas gift.

The event named ‘Toys from Cops’ took place Saturday in the parking lot of Sullivan Central Middle School and children who received an invitation were able to come by and pick up Christmas gifts.

“All these kids are going to be happy, the families are going to be a lot happier, and what it does is that it helps these kids to see that not all officers are bad because a lot of times they’ll have to go somebody’s house or somewhere they’ll have to arrest somebody or if we’ve had a wreck so this is not a bad thing, it’s a really good thing and the kids see this,” said Auxiliary Captain of Sullivan County Marty Thomas.

Members of the sheriff’s office look forward to this event and making local children’s Christmas a little more special every year.