CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – The Ridgeview High School Band is hosting Noah Peters, known as “The Singing Barber,” in a benefit concert to raise money for the band.

The concert is at 6 p.m. at Wolfpack Stadium on Saturday, June 10.

Admission is $25 for adults and $15 for kids ages 6-17. Children age 5 and under may enter for free.

Jonathan McCullough sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the concert.