The Side Porch hops into Easter weekend with annual egg hunt

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Side Porch held its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday per their yearly tradition, after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, kids of all ages were hosted by Lucy and Perry Jernigan once again, to carry on the 22-year tradition of their Easter egg hunt event.

Church members, alongside friends and family, were invited to bring their kids and search for those elusive eggs filled with prizes. Four different locations along the property were utilized to encourage social distancing.

“We didn’t have it last year,” Sarah Jane Lee and Beth Ann Smiley said. “We had to cancel for the first time ever since COVID happened last year, so we’re all really excited that we got it started again this year. We’re all outside, and so it’s been great that we get to do it again because we really missed it last year and all the children really missed it, too.”

Along with hunting eggs, families enjoy face painting, cotton candy machines, Kona Ice slushies, and other activities spread throughout the venue.

