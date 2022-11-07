JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Salvation Army announced Monday that the non-profit organization will launch its annual Christmas initiative on Nov. 18 to raise $300,000.

This gives the regional organization 31 days to raise over a quarter of a million dollars. The Salvation Army leaders say the inability to meet this goal would result in program cutbacks.

Donating will be made easy for the Red Kettle Drive. Volunteers who stand in front of area grocery stores not only will accept cash, but also Apple Pay and QR codes.

Another initiative by The Salvation Army includes what is known as the Angel Tree program. There are 1,478 children in need in Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties. Participants shop for those children to help provide toys and goodies for them on Christmas Day.

The Angel Tree went live on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Johnson City Mall. To shop for an angel, click here. The Salvation Army also needs volunteers for its Red Kettle campaign. Click here to join the efforts.

Red Kettle locations include Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Johnson City, Elizabethton and Erwin.

According to the Johnson City Corp of The Salvation Army, the organization served nearly 55,000 hot meals from January through the end of September in 2022. Volunteers also gave over 4,100 boxes of food to families in need; provided over 12,000 nights of emergency lodging; permanently housed 27 people; and provided more than $30,000 in free clothing from its family store.

Last Christmas, the non-profit distributed 5,198 new toys; 7,030 articles of new clothing; $32,655 in food cards for holiday meals; and 311 fresh hot meals on Christmas Day.

To learn more about ways you can help, click here.