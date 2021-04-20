The Ridge Walk: West Ridge High School paving path to new era

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County’s West Ridge High School Athletic Booster Club brainstormed a way to support the new high school’s athletic department while commemorating the first students to walk its hallways.

A brick path known as “The Ridge Walk” will pave the way into the Wolves’ stadium, with each brick personalized with a student’s name, graduation year or even to honor someone else.

The booster club encourages anyone with ties to Sullivan Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South to purchase a brick to weave Sullivan County’s roots into the new school.

We spoke with Alan Novak with West Ridge High School Athletic Boosters, who told us the brick walk will benefit all Wolf athletes — not just those who play in the stadium.

“What we’re trying to do here is work with the county school system,” Novak said. “They’ve already created this beautiful facility; it’s almost ready. But what we’re trying to do is augment what we’ve got going on here”

The bricks are available in 4-by-8-inch as well as 8-by-8-inch sizes.

Those interested also have the option to purchase artwork and business logos on the bricks.

CLICK HERE to purchase a brick from the school’s website.