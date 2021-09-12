The return of a hero: Margaret Eggers arrives home from Afghanistan

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities nurse and Major in the U.S. Army is finally home after serving overseas since March in Afghanistan.

Margaret Eggers was welcomed by dozens of friends and family as she was escorted through Elizabethton to Kiwanis Park.

“I have so many emotions right now,” Eggers said. “I’m thankful, I feel blessed, the colors, the sounds, the smells, the people, the opportunities, the food.”

Signs were scattered at local businesses throughout the area to celebrate the hero’s homecoming.

“I didn’t realize all the signs and all the love,” Eggers said. “As you can see, I’m just a part of a great community.”

“For her to walk, walk off that airplane and not be carried or come home a box has meant a lot,” friend to Eggers, Vicky Lowe said.

It’s been about half a year since Eggers has seen the ones she loves the most.

“She’s my hero,” Lowe said. “She has done things that people will never know I’m sure.”

“Of course, I wanted her to serve our country because I know she’s a hero,” Hank Howard, Eggers son, said. “Our country needs her, but at the same time I didn’t want her to leave, but I knew she had to.”

A willingness to serve is something that runs in the family. Howard has a Navy SEAL contract and will start basic training this December.

“She didn’t even know I was joining the military until she was overseas,” Howard said. “We have many long conversations about it. She’s the main reason. I want to be just like her when I grow up.”

“I’m pretty proud,” Eggers said. “He could have done a fishing scholarship, and I would have been just as proud.”