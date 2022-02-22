BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The old Blountville Middle School building has stood since 1932, serving generations of students over the decades.

That is, until Sullivan County closed the school due to consolidation in May of 2021.

After sitting nearly empty for months, the Sullivan County Commission toured the campus on Tuesday with the hopes of putting the buildings to good use again.

“You don’t get this opportunity very often and we certainly need to look at the potential for it,” Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said.

Due to its sheer size and central location, Venable and the other commissioners have brainstormed numerous ideas as to what the old schools could become.

“The county has certain needs as far as record storage – we have records at various places over the county and these buildings appear that they might solve that problem for us,” he said.

The two gymnasiums on the campus are currently being used by a youth basketball league. Venable believes that space, as well as the outdoor fields on the property, could factor into its future use as well.

“We have beautiful gymnasiums here – our Sullivan County Health Department has a wellness program and we think this might be an opportunity for our employees to increase their wellness,” he said.

“We’re not operating in a vacuum – we haven’t talked to the Little League, but it might be a great place for the Blountville Little League,” he continued.

Both Venable and Commissioner Angie Stanley agree that some of the old classrooms could be transformed into valuable county office space.

“We’re in an old historic courthouse now and some of it’s not ADA compliant – so that’s another problem it could solve for us,” Venable said.

“I think it’d be a lot cheaper on the taxpayers to take some existing buildings and the schools that we’re closing down and renovating those,” Stanley said.

Venable told News Channel 11 that if the county does purchase the property, the buildings could house more than just one of these ideas.

“There’s a lot of things that really fit together and it starts with this property being available and affordable and certainly useful to the county,” he said.

The county has an appraisal on the school property, according to Venable. However, the county has not yet made an offer to the Sullivan County School Board, who owns the property.

“We’ll try to stay within that range [of the appraisal],” Venable said. “We’ll certainly compensate the school board.”

“Some commissioners say, ‘we paid for this once, why should we buy it again?'” Venable continued. “It’s school board property and that’s the way we always did things. You might liken it moving money out of one pocket into another pocket – it all stays in the county.”

No matter the decision, the commission hopes to keep the surrounding community involved in the process – understanding the value the old schools hold for many neighbors.

“We don’t want to put nothing here that would depreciate the property values around here,” Stanley said. “So, I think it’s very important that we get the input of these communities and the neighbors here around the schools.”

“This area is extremely important to the community of Blountville – having it also of additional importance to all the citizens of Sullivan County makes it doubly important,” Venable said.