The Pinnacle to welcome Louisiana-styled eats in Fall 2022

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Pinnacle will introduce a new Louisiana-inspired eatery in the fall of 2022, debuting the third Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux location in Tennessee.

(PHOTO: JOHNSON COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT)

According to a release, the restaurant will be located at 226 Steven’s Trail in the Pinnacle Lifestyle Center. The 7,500-square-foot restaurant will feature a family-friendly and game-ready atmosphere with more than 70 TVs throughout the establishment.

The Walk-On’s menu will include made-from-scratch Cajun cuisine and a selection of local beers available on tap.

It will seek to hire up to 200 local people for all positions in the time leading to its opening date.

For more information, CLICK HERE.