The Pinnacle to welcome Louisiana-styled eats in Fall 2022

(PHOTO: JOHNSON CITY COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Pinnacle will introduce a new Louisiana-inspired eatery in the fall of 2022, debuting the third Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux location in Tennessee.

(PHOTO: JOHNSON COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT)

According to a release, the restaurant will be located at 226 Steven’s Trail in the Pinnacle Lifestyle Center. The 7,500-square-foot restaurant will feature a family-friendly and game-ready atmosphere with more than 70 TVs throughout the establishment.

The Walk-On’s menu will include made-from-scratch Cajun cuisine and a selection of local beers available on tap.

It will seek to hire up to 200 local people for all positions in the time leading to its opening date.

