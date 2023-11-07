BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights begins for the season on Nov. 17, according to Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS).

The Speedway in Lights is a local holiday tradition, and this year it’s entering its 27th season. The annual event features five miles of more than three million lights, powered by TVA, spread across the BMS campus.

BMS leaders noted that Speedway in Lights is the primary annual fundraiser for the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. Every visit through Speedway in Lights culminates with a lap around the world’s fastest half-mile.

“We still find it hard to believe that our little lights fundraiser that we planned back in 1997 has become this mega holiday tradition for folks all across the United States and even many others from around the world,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director for the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

The entrance and exit to the attraction this year are the same as last, at Entrance 3— or the Dragway entrance on Highway 394. BMS officials said once guests go through the Christmas Village and Santa Hut in the track’s infield, a good portion of the lights will remain to be seen as they exit.

Bristol’s Speedway in Lights runs every night from 6-10 p.m. from Nov. 17 through Jan. 6.

One car’s admission is $20 Sundays through Thursdays and $25 Friday and Saturday nights. Large group vehicles are also allowed; vans are $50 and large buses are $125.