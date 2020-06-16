The Pinnacle plans to hold annual 5K race for charity

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Pinnacle retail development still plans to hold its annual 5K charity race this year.

The Pinnacle 5K raises money to support regional United Way organizations.

Although the retail development is moving forward with organizing the race, special measures will be taken related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pinnacle says it has developed a plan to keep participants safe and follow state guidelines.

Those measures include:

Limitation of race size to no more than 200 participants.

All registration will be contactless, being managed completed through online registration process.

Minimal contact packet pickup.

Availability of hand sanitizer at all stations.

A staggered start to the race to spread runners/walkers out during the event.

Educate participants to space out and not run in packs.

Participants will be required to provide their own water and bottles for the race.

No water stations will be available during the race.

Results will be distributed via text to remove contact.

No awards ceremony will be held this year.

Awards can be picked up at designated location after the race.

Require those that complete the race not to congregate together, but to disperse for social distancing.

In the event the race is canceled, participants will be able to request a refund or donate their registration fees to the United Way.