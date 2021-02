BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Pinnacle is encouraging people to reach out to Trader Joe’s to tell the company it should open a new location at the Bristol retail development.

The Pinnacle recently shared a link on Facebook to web page for requesting a Trader Joe’s store.

The Facebook post reads: “Want a Trader Joe’s at The Pinnacle? Sign below!”

Trader Joe’s is a national chain of grocery stores known for offering unique products.

The company has stores in Knoxville and Nashville.