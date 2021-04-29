The Pinnacle announces May line-up for 2021 summer concert series

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Music will fill the air once again at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee starting in May.

According to a release, the summer concert series starts on May 7 at the Plaza at the Pinnacle.

Each concert is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to shop or eat at nearby venues while enjoying local artists.

The series will feature performances every Friday and Saturday from May through September.

The concerts will all begin at 6:30 p.m.

The following May line-up was provided by The Pinnacle: