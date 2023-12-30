JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For many years, The Palace Barbershop was the only Black-owned barbershop in the Tri-Cities, now the owners plan to close up shop after more than 50 years.

After serving in the military, cousins Clarence and James Hall decided to go to barber school. They eventually opened the Palace Barbershop in Johnson City.

Clarence Hall, known by his nickname “Dootchie,” said they decided to open up a barbershop because there weren’t any Black-owned ones in the area at the time. He told News Channel 11 that they opened up shop sometime in the 1950s.

“They had Black barbers earlier, but they didn’t have any [Black-owned shops] at the time until we went to school,” Clarence Hall said.

The location of The Palace Barbershop has moved around in Johnson City and even once doubled as a video store.

James and Clarence “Dootchie” Hall standing in front of The Palace Video & Barbershop

It’s now located at 208. N. Boone Street in Suite 4.

The Halls spent decades building clientele and relationships, becoming a cornerstone for the local Black community.

James Hall already retired about a year ago, and now his cousin “Dootchie” is putting down the clippers as well.

“I was wanting to keep going, but right now my health is getting to the point where I’m having a lot of problems with my legs and with my stomach, different kind of stuff,” Dootchie said. “So, I’d figured I better give it up before I really go down.”

The Halls inspired many of the locally owned Black barbershops today, including Craig Charles, who owns Crown Cutz Academy, and Micah Taylor who owns TaylorMade Barbershop.

“I can still vividly remember being at the Boys and Girls Club and a lot of my friends coming straight from the Palace Barbershop with a clean haircut,” Micah Taylor said.

“So, just seeing the experience and the camaraderie over there, the conversations that took place in the barbershop, it was major. It’s something that always intrigued me as a young man. It caught my attention. And when I started cutting hair at 13 years old, they’re the ones that I look to for my professional touch.”

Taylor said a void will be left in the community when the shop closes.

“They cut hair for the passion,” Taylor said. “They cut hair for the community. But it wasn’t strictly about making money or earning an income. They cut hair to build relationships.”

Clarence Hall said they were always committed to keeping prices low, with haircuts only costing $12. When they started, the price was $7.

“Most of the parents around here don’t have that type of job,” Clarence Hall, said. “A lot of them are on a fixed income and don’t have that kind of money, some of them have 4, 5 kids.”

Clarence Hall said at times they even gave free haircuts.

The Palace Barbershop served many clients from all over the Tri-Cities, some traveling to Johnson City just to see them.

“We cut people from Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton and Greeneville,” Clarence Hall said. “A lot of people came from different parts of the [region], which was amazing to me. They said they heard about us through the [word of] mouth. I really enjoy it.”

Taylor said within his multicultural barbershop, he strives every day to follow The Halls’ example.

“They’re the shoulders that I stand on and I strive every day to carry on the torch,” Taylor said.

“It’s a heavyweight. It’s not easy. But they set the example, and they did it without a blueprint. So I model my brand after their blueprint. I just hope I can do them some justice.”

Clarence Hall has not yet set an exact date when the shop will close for good. He said it will probably be within the next couple of months or sooner.

“I think it’s important for us to come together as a community to celebrate them and their accomplishments while they’re here with us,” Taylor said.

A retirement party will be held for both Clarence and James Hall on Jan. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Langston Centre.